Annunciation shooting: Organizations petition Walz, lawmakers to act on gun legislation

The Brief More than 60 Minnesota organizations petitioned Gov. Tim Walz and state leaders on Monday to take action on gun legislation and invest in mental health resources. It's been nearly three weeks since a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Church, killing two students and leaving 21 other people wounded. Gov. Walz is meeting with lawmakers on Monday. He's expected to call a special session to address gun violence.



Dozens of Minnesota organizations are petitioning Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers to take action on gun legislation and invest in mental health resources in the wake of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

A letter to Gov. Walz

What we know:

More than 60 Minnesota organizations on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Walz and state leaders, urging for a special session on gun legislation.

Here’s what the letter said.

"Today we are reaching out to you as a community in mourning. Our hearts are with the children, families, educators and community members directly impacted by the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.

"This act of gun violence has now been added to a devastatingly long list of horrific events that have harmed children in our communities and in others across the country. Gun violence remains the number one killer of kids in the United States and we cannot let that continue.

"As organizations that care for and advocate on behalf of Minnesota children we are asking you to come together in a special session to address this public health crisis. We need elected officials to take a layered approach to this issue by both passing common sense gun legislation and making critical investments in the mental health supports our community needs.

"The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our mourning and heartbreak must drive us to act. Please join together in protecting the children of Minnesota."

Annunciation shooting

What happened:

Two students were killed, and 21 other people were wounded on Aug. 27 when a shooter opened fire as Annunciation students were gathering for an all-school mass to start the school year. Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the shooting.

Annunciation School officials said they will start resuming some activities on Tuesday, and will have counselors on-site.

Which organizations petitioned Gov. Walz?

Why you should care:

Here’s a full list of the Minnesota organizations that were involved in the letter sent to Gov. Walz and state leaders on Monday.

Allina Health

American College of Surgeons, Committee on Trauma

Amherst H. Wilder Foundation

AspireMN

Beyond Early Initiatives LLC

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities

Change Inc.

Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota

Children’s Minnesota

CLUES – Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio

Divine institute

Doctors for Early Childhood

EdAllies

Education Minnesota

EVOLVE Family Services

Face to Face Health & Counseling Inc.

Fairview Health Services

Fernbrook Family Center

First Tee Minnesota

Fraser

Gillette Children’s

Growing Sage

Guns Down Love Up

Healthy Community Initiative

Hennepin County

Hennepin Healthcare System

Inspire Change Clinic

JFCS Minneapolis

Minneapolis Youth

Coordinating Board

Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians

Minnesota Alliance With Youth

Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health

Minnesota Athletic Trainers’ Association

Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Physicians

Minnesota Child Care Association

Minnesota Children’s Museum

Minnesota Medical Association

Minnesota Prenatal to Three Coalition

Minnesota School Social Workers Association

Minnesota Social Service Association

Minnesota Society for Clinical Social Work

Minnesota Society of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Minnesota Youth Council

Moms Demand Action Minnesota

National Association of Social Workers, Minnesota Chapter

New Horizon Academy

Nexus Family Healing

Northern Voices

Northside Achievement Zone

Pediatric Surgical Associates, Ltd.

Pine Pals Child Care Centers, Bemidji

PrairieCare

Rise Early Learning Center

RiseUp Partnership

S.T.A.N.D. Up Minnesota Parents United

Sheltering Arms Foundation

St. David’s Developmental & Therapeutic Services

State of Minnesota, Office of Ombudsperson for Families

Students Demand Action Minnesota

The Mental Health Collaboration Hub

Think Small

Volunteers of America, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Washburn Center for Children

WomenVenture

YMCA Minneapolis

Youable Emotional Health

Walz meeting with Minnesota legislators

Timeline:

Gov. Walz is meeting with Minnesota lawmakers on Monday. He's expected to call a special session to hash out details on gun control legislation.

Since the shootings, several Twin Cities leaders including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for a statewide and nationwide ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines.