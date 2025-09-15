Annunciation shooting: Organizations petition Walz, lawmakers to act on gun legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Dozens of Minnesota organizations are petitioning Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers to take action on gun legislation and invest in mental health resources in the wake of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.
A letter to Gov. Walz
What we know:
More than 60 Minnesota organizations on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Walz and state leaders, urging for a special session on gun legislation.
Here’s what the letter said.
"Today we are reaching out to you as a community in mourning. Our hearts are with the children, families, educators and community members directly impacted by the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.
"This act of gun violence has now been added to a devastatingly long list of horrific events that have harmed children in our communities and in others across the country. Gun violence remains the number one killer of kids in the United States and we cannot let that continue.
"As organizations that care for and advocate on behalf of Minnesota children we are asking you to come together in a special session to address this public health crisis. We need elected officials to take a layered approach to this issue by both passing common sense gun legislation and making critical investments in the mental health supports our community needs.
"The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our mourning and heartbreak must drive us to act. Please join together in protecting the children of Minnesota."
Annunciation shooting
What happened:
Two students were killed, and 21 other people were wounded on Aug. 27 when a shooter opened fire as Annunciation students were gathering for an all-school mass to start the school year. Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the shooting.
Annunciation School officials said they will start resuming some activities on Tuesday, and will have counselors on-site.
Which organizations petitioned Gov. Walz?
Why you should care:
Here’s a full list of the Minnesota organizations that were involved in the letter sent to Gov. Walz and state leaders on Monday.
- Allina Health
- American College of Surgeons, Committee on Trauma
- Amherst H. Wilder Foundation
- AspireMN
- Beyond Early Initiatives LLC
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities
- Change Inc.
- Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota
- Children’s Minnesota
- CLUES – Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio
- Divine institute
- Doctors for Early Childhood
- EdAllies
- Education Minnesota
- EVOLVE Family Services
- Face to Face Health & Counseling Inc.
- Fairview Health Services
- Fernbrook Family Center
- First Tee Minnesota
- Fraser
- Gillette Children’s
- Growing Sage
- Guns Down Love Up
- Healthy Community Initiative
- Hennepin County
- Hennepin Healthcare System
- Inspire Change Clinic
- JFCS Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Youth
- Coordinating Board
- Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians
- Minnesota Alliance With Youth
- Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health
- Minnesota Athletic Trainers’ Association
- Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
- Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians
- Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Physicians
- Minnesota Child Care Association
- Minnesota Children’s Museum
- Minnesota Medical Association
- Minnesota Prenatal to Three Coalition
- Minnesota School Social Workers Association
- Minnesota Social Service Association
- Minnesota Society for Clinical Social Work
- Minnesota Society of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- Minnesota Youth Council
- Moms Demand Action Minnesota
- National Association of Social Workers, Minnesota Chapter
- New Horizon Academy
- Nexus Family Healing
- Northern Voices
- Northside Achievement Zone
- Pediatric Surgical Associates, Ltd.
- Pine Pals Child Care Centers, Bemidji
- PrairieCare
- Rise Early Learning Center
- RiseUp Partnership
- S.T.A.N.D. Up Minnesota Parents United
- Sheltering Arms Foundation
- St. David’s Developmental & Therapeutic Services
- State of Minnesota, Office of Ombudsperson for Families
- Students Demand Action Minnesota
- The Mental Health Collaboration Hub
- Think Small
- Volunteers of America, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Washburn Center for Children
- WomenVenture
- YMCA Minneapolis
- Youable Emotional Health
Walz meeting with Minnesota legislators
Timeline:
Gov. Walz is meeting with Minnesota lawmakers on Monday. He's expected to call a special session to hash out details on gun control legislation.
Since the shootings, several Twin Cities leaders including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for a statewide and nationwide ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines.
