Annunciation adds ‘safe’ to ‘essential agreement’ with students

As classes return for students in the weeks following a mass shooting attack that left two dead and several injured, a new social media post by Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis seeks to focus on safety as a tenant in its "essential agreement" developed by students.

Annunciation adds "safe" to essential agreement

What we know:

The social media post says that the school’s "essential agreement" currently reads that students represent values such as: kind, inclusive, brave and respectful.



Noting that the addition might feel complicated at the moment, in the video the district says it will add "safe" to its list of values going forward. The post says that, "using the crosswalk is choosing to be safe. Walking calmly in the halls says the same thing. Safety is a shared value, one we live out through everyday actions."

The backstory:

The Aug. 27 mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School left two students killed, and a total of 30 people injured.

In the weeks following the shooting, the surrounding community gathered to host fundraisers and blood drives to support efforts to rebuild and recover.

Lawmakers and religious leaders have also called for action in terms of increased restrictions on assault weapons and ammunition.