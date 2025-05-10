Anglers get out for fishing opener on Saturday

The Brief Anglers can now legally reel in walleye, trout, bass, and northern pike. Gov. Tim Walz marked the occasion with an event in Cross Lake. This weekend is also Take A Mom Fishing weekend. Every year on Mother's Day weekend, all mothers across the state can fish for free, without a license.



The 2025 fishing season kicked off at midnight on Saturday.

Around the metro, anglers didn’t waste any time in their pursuit of walleye, trout, bass, northern pike.

The anglers FOX 9 spoke with told us their excitement to get on the water had been building for some time.

"They’ve been looking forward to it all winter, it’s been a long winter, and we’re just happy that it's finally here," Sam Richey told FOX 9.

"The excitement of getting that bite, it’s a whole different feeling, the amount of joy you get," Max Lopin said. "And then you keep wanting to do it because you want to feel that feeling over and over again."

"Honestly, the more you go, the more it feels like a holiday," Daniel Maksimov said. "The beginning of May, you get the warmer weather, and then you just want to get out there fishing out doing something. So, for sure it feels like a holiday."

Nice weather brings folks out

Saturday’s forecast was appealing to many people on the water in Prior Lake.

What they're saying:

"You cant ask for better weather than today, not too hot, not too cold," Richey finished.