Anglers get out for fishing opener on Saturday

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, McLeod County, South Cass County, Kanabec County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Benton County, Crow Wing County, Brown County, Chisago County, Le Sueur County, South Aitkin County, Faribault County, Rice County, Central St. Louis County, Scott County, Watonwan County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Waseca County, Todd County, Swift County, North Cass County, Anoka County, Washington County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Renville County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Koochiching County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Wright County
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Barron County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Rock County, North Beltrami County, East Otter Tail County, Clay County, Hubbard County, South Beltrami County, Red Lake County, Wilkin County, West Polk County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, Norman County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, East Polk County, West Marshall County, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Stearns County, Crow Wing County, Brown County, Stevens County, Wright County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, Morrison County, McLeod County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Koochiching County, Mille Lacs County, North Itasca County, Meeker County, North Cass County, Renville County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Todd County, Swift County, Redwood County, Northern Aitkin County, Kandiyohi County, North St. Louis County, Nicollet County, South Itasca County, Martin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Benton County, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, Yellow Medicine County

Anglers get out for fishing opener on Saturday

By
Published  May 10, 2025 9:00pm CDT
Wild Nature
FOX 9

Fishing season officially underway in Minnesota

Fishing season has officially started in Minnesota. FOX 9's Babs Santos talks with some anglers.

The Brief

    • Anglers can now legally reel in walleye, trout, bass, and northern pike.
    • Gov. Tim Walz marked the occasion with an event in Cross Lake.
    • This weekend is also Take A Mom Fishing weekend. Every year on Mother's Day weekend, all mothers across the state can fish for free, without a license.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2025 fishing season kicked off at midnight on Saturday.

Around the metro, anglers didn’t waste any time in their pursuit of walleye, trout, bass, northern pike.

The anglers FOX 9 spoke with told us their excitement to get on the water had been building for some time.

"They’ve been looking forward to it all winter, it’s been a long winter, and we’re just happy that it's finally here," Sam Richey told FOX 9.

"The excitement of getting that bite, it’s a whole different feeling, the amount of joy you get," Max Lopin said. "And then you keep wanting to do it because you want to feel that feeling over and over again."

"Honestly, the more you go, the more it feels like a holiday," Daniel Maksimov said. "The beginning of May, you get the warmer weather, and then you just want to get out there fishing out doing something. So, for sure it feels like a holiday."

Nice weather brings folks out

Saturday’s forecast was appealing to many people on the water in Prior Lake.

What they're saying:

"You cant ask for better weather than today, not too hot, not too cold," Richey finished.

Wild NaturePrior Lake