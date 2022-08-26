Amtrak train hits 'trespasser' on tracks east of St. Cloud

article

An Amtrak train hit a person who was trespassing on tracks east of St. Cloud on Friday morning, according to an agency spokesperson.

Authorities have not released any information about the status of the person who was hit by the train. According to Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari, the collision occurred on tracks owned by BNSF railways, and the train had departed Seattle on Wednesday and is part of the agency's Empire Building line.

"There were no injuries to our customers or our crew, but we will be delayed for the course of the investigation by local authorities," Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari told Fox 9.

The train is now back in service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.