Amish buggy crash seriously injures man and boy in Todd County

The Brief A Dodge Charger rear-ended an Amish buggy, seriously injuring a man and a boy inside the buggy. The driver of the Charger was evaluated and released. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.



The Todd County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday along County Road 24 just east of 175th Avenue in Germania Township, east of Bertha. Bertha is about 40 miles west of Brainerd.

Investigators determined a 2014 Dodge Charger was westbound on County Road 24 when it struck the buggy, which was also westbound on County Road 24, from behind.

Medical responders then released the driver of the Dodge Charger after an evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still being investigated.