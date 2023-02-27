American swimming champ found dead in US Virgin Islands, investigation underway

article

A former American swimming champion is dead in the U.S. Virgin Islands , according to police there, who say her boyfriend brought her to the hospital where she was pronounced "dead on arrival."

Jamie Cail, 42, was originally from New Hampshire and was living in Cruz Bay, on the island of St. John.

Virgin Islands police did not release the boyfriend's name in a statement on the incident and did not immediately respond to calls or emailed questions from Fox News Digital Monday.

According to authorities, the boyfriend came home from a bar shortly after midnight on Feb. 21 and found Cail on the floor of their shared home.

He and a friend brought her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where medical staff could not revive her, police said.

Virgin Islands police have opened a criminal investigation and are asking anyone with information on the case to contact detectives or call 911.

According to SwimSwam , a news site focused on competitive swimming and other aquatic sports, Cail was one leg of the gold medal-winning U.S. 800 free relay team as a teenager in the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships.

She won silver for the same event at the World Swimming Cup in Brazil the following year.

She still holds several records in the 15 to 16 age group at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the outlet, won two events at the California High School State Championships and eventually swam for the University of Southern California.

Cail's death comes nearly two years after the strange, unsolved disappearance of another woman on St. John.

Sarm Heslop, a 41-year-old Brit who was dating an American yachtsman and living with him on a catamaran, was last seen at a Cruz Bay bar on March 7, 2021.

The boyfriend, a Michigan man named Ryan Bane, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. the next morning to report her missing.

Police told him to contact the U.S. Coast Guard if she had fallen off his 47-foot catamaran, the Siren Song. He did so around 11:45 a.m. She has not been found.

Virgin Islands police received criticism in that case after they never obtained a search warrant for the yacht .

