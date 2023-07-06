Ambulance involved in crash near Buffalo, Minn.

An Allina Health ambulance transporting a patient from a crash scene in Wright County was itself involved in a crash Thursday evening, officials say.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the ambulance was transporting a patient from another crash when it collided with another vehicle a short distance away just before 7 p.m. The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this point. Deputies aren't sure at this point whether the ambulance had its lights and siren active.

Deputies say three people were transported from the crash: The patient who was in the ambulance, and two people from the other vehicle.

The sheriff's office didn't have information on the patients' conditions but an Allina Health spokesperson told FOX 9 that all injuries in the crash appear to be non-life threatening.