Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
3
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Amazon to cut 9,000 more jobs amid 'uncertain economy'

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Amazon
FOX Business
d9d35862- article

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 15 A view of the Amazon logo outside Amazon's offices in Dublin city center, Ireland on February 15, 2023. A few days ago Amazon company, announced it planned to cut 18,000 jobs worldwide.It comes after other companies incl

Expand

Amazon announced Monday that it plans to cut an additional 9,000 roles within the next few weeks amid the uncertain economic environment. 

The latest workforce reduction will "mostly" impact Amazon Web Services and PXT, which handles human resources, as well as its advertising, and Twitch teams, CEO Andy Jassy said in a Monday blog post.

Twitch is a video service owned by Amazon.

"This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," Jassy said in the blog post. "However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.  

Amazon in January announced it would begin laying off 18,000 employees, the largest round of job cuts in the company's history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more of this story from FOX Business