Amazon expanding RxPass to Minnesota customers

Amazon Prime prescription subscription service RxPass is now available for customers in Minnesota, Amazon announced Tuesday.

What is RxPass?

The service offers limited coverage for 60 medications for Prime members.

It's marketed as a low-cost alternative for people with and without insurance. The service launched for select states in 2023 and is now available in 47 states.

What does it cost?

A Prime membership runs $14.99 or $139 per year. RxPass costs a flat fee of $5 on top of that per month.

With that flat fee, Amazon covers the cost of eligible generic prescriptions.

How do I enroll?

To enroll or for a list of covered medications, you can head to Amazon's website.