Alleged Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 4 more cases, 9 total

An alleged serial rapist, who was arrested last month and has already been charged in five other sexual assault, harassment and burglary cases, is now facing additional criminal sexual conduct and harassment charges in four new cases.

Jory Wiebrand, 34, is suspected in a series of sexual assaults in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods of Minneapolis and elsewhere in the Twin Cities dating back to 2013. He was arrested on April 19 and charged the following day in two cases, one for sexual assault and another for burglary. On May 5, he was charged in three more cases for sexual assault, burglary and harassment.

Hennepin County Attorney announced Friday that Wiebrand has been charged in four additional cases, bringing the total number of cases against him to nine.

FEBRUARY 8, 2019

Charge: Attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping

On Feb. 8, 2019, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 8th Street in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood on a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police that she was attacked while walking to a bus stop by a man, identified as Wiebrand, according to the charges.

The victim stated that she was dragged to a nearby wooded area by Wiebrand and was sexually assaulted. A neighbor emerged from their home close by, startling Wiebrand, who ran off.

The victim had cuts to her face from the assault that were bleeding.

DNA collected from the victim matched Wiebrand.

MAY 1, 2019-NOVEMBER 20, 2019

Charges: Two counts of stalking

According to the criminal complaint, between May 1, 2019 and November 20, 2019, a woman living on the 700 block of 4th Street in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood in Minneapolis informed police that she felt as if she was being followed or watched.

On July 21, the victim came home to her apartment and noticed that her window was open, which she had kept closed when she left earlier, the charges say.

The victim moved out of the apartment on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 7, Wiebrand allegedly entered another apartment in the same complex through an unlatched window and sexually assaulted a woman. He has already been charged in that sexual assault.

The victim moved to a new home on the 700 block of 10th Avenue, where she would park her car in an outdoor parking lot located near the corner of 6th Street Southeast and 10th Avenue Southeast. In November, while walking to her vehicle for an overnight work shift, the victim was followed by Wiebrand, the charges say. She quickly crossed the road and Wiebrand followed suit on foot. The victim began running, eventually getting into her car and speeding off.

In February 2020, Wiebrand allegedly assaulted another woman in the same parking lot.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

Charges: Attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual predatory conduct and false imprisonment-intentional restraint

On September 12, 2019, officers were dispatched to a parking lot located on the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Minneapolis on a report of an attempted sexual assault. Officers responded and spoke with the victim who said she was sitting in her car that morning, waiting for it to warm-up, when the driver’s side door was flung open by a man, identified as Wiebrand, according to the charges.

Wiebrand proceeded to cover her mouth. He told her to get into the backseat of the car, and the victim instead began honking the vehicle’s horn and screaming. Wiebrand then fled, the charges say.

A witness on scene told police that he saw Wiebrand looking into cars in the parking lot before the victim came outside. Wiebrand returned five minutes later and attacked the victim in her parked car before fleeing.

DNA swabs were taken from the victim’s face matched Wiebrand.

MARCH 1, 2020

Charges: Attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual predatory conduct and false imprisonment-intentional restraint

On March 1, 2020, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on the 700 block of 8th Avenue in Minneapolis on a report of an attempted sexual assault. Officers responded to the area and spoke with the victim who stated that she was taking recycling out in a fenced-in area and noticed someone walking towards her, according to the charges.

The victim thought it was another resident and ignored the approaching person. When the victim turned her back, a man, identified as Wiebrand, grabbed her from behind, preventing her from running away.

The victim screamed, went “limp” and fell to the ground, the charges say. Wiebrand quickly fled the scene. The victim then called 911.

Male DNA taken from a swabbing of the victim’s face matched Wiebrand.