All Sun Country flights delayed due to 3rd-party system outage

All Sun Country flights are delayed due to what the airline says is a third-party system outage.

Sun Country says no flights are currently en route and takeoffs are delayed until further notice.

The Twin Cities-based airline is working with the operator to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. No additional information has been released.

The outage comes as many people are getting out of town for the July 4 weekend, expected to be the busiest travel weekend of since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video from a FOX 9 producer shows a crowded terminal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with many passengers waiting around.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

