‘Alexa, grow a tree’: Amazon feature celebrates Earth month

Amazon is making it easier for Alexa users to celebrate Earth month with one simple voice command.

Users in the U.S. can say "Alexa, grow a tree" to donate $1 to plant one tree through One Tree Planted, an environmental charity. With each donation, the charity plants trees in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Pacific.

"Trees play a vital role in creating clean air and water, maintaining a healthy climate, and providing habitats for wildlife," the company said on its website. "That’s why we are making it simple for Alexa customers to help support reforestation efforts by donating a tree just by using their voice."

RELATED: Climate change: Earth will be 'unlivable' if emissions don't fall faster, UN report warns

Customers can also keep track of how many trees they helped pay for through their Amazon Pay account.

Amazon also said it will donate $1 million to the charity to help plant one million trees from now until the end of the year.

Earth month leads into Earth Day, which is April 22.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

