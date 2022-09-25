Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome 7th child together: 'Our tiny dream come true'

article

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together — a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

The name seemingly derives from the baby's mother, who was originally born Hilary Lynn Hayward-Thomas and only later adopted the Spanish pronunciation of her name, in a move that sparked outrage among the masses.

This is the "Rust" actor's eighth child, as he shares Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The 38-year-old, who has been married to the 64-year-old actor since 2012, shared on her Instagram a video of her and the baby in the hospital, as well as Baldwin sporting a tiny footprint on his arm.

ALEC BALDWIN JOKES WITH PREGNANT WIFE HILARIA, 7TH CHILD WILL HAVE 'ALL-AMERICAN' NAME

She wrote, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true … Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."

The announcement says the latest Baldwin edition was brought into the world on September 22.



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The now mother of seven shared with fans, "Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

Although large, their brood has faced challenges, as Hilaria has been transparent about suffering multiple miscarriages and using a surrogate for baby number six, which resulted in her having two children months apart.

Although a happy time for the couple, Baldwin is currently intertwined with an investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on his movie, "Rust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin maintains that he did not fire the gun that tragically killed Hutchins, but rather the weapon misfired. While no charges have been filed and the medical examiner ruled Hutchins' death as an accident, the prosecutors have just received funds to pursue legal action if they deem fit in this case.

Read more of this story from FOX News.