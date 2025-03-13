Alcohol in Minnesota: Social districts, food trucks and food halls eyed by lawmakers

The Brief Minnesota is moving towards much more tolerance for alcohol and both local governments and businesses are hoping it can be an economic engine for Main Streets. 24 bills in two committees expand alcohol availability in various ways. They would allow liquor licenses for food trucks, give liquor licenses to proposed food halls in downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End, and any city to create a social district. Social districts are small areas where cities can allow people to carry and consume alcohol as they walk the streets. Anoka has had a lot of success with a social district pilot program over the last two summers.



Alcohol is expected to be the engine powering a lot of new economic opportunities in Minnesota.

Alcohol power

Taking shots:

Cities may be adding liquor licenses for food trucks and food halls, and they could choose to create social districts, like the one that’s been so successful for Anoka.

Thursday was basically Booze Day at the Capitol.

Lawmakers heard 24 bills in two committees to expand where alcohol is sold.

And no matter where you live, it could be coming to you.

"Welcome to the world of alcohol," said Rep. Tom O'Driscoll (R-Sartell), as he chaired the House commerce committee.

Alcohol literally brought people together at the Capitol, and a lot of businesses are hoping it’ll bring them prosperity.

Everywhere gets social

Sip and stroll:

They’re asking to allow cities to shape their own social districts, or, in other words, small areas where drinking would be allowed on the streets.

"Not only would be great step towards helping recovering downtowns, but also be a great to promote community in our downtowns," said St. Cloud restaurant owner Ray Harrington.

"It's been tried other places," said Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville). "It seems to work."

Sen. Duckworth has seen the success of Anoka’s social district pilot program, so he wants it for Lakeville.

St. Paul wants one.

St. Cloud does, too.

Minneapolis is already planning one for Nicollet Mall.

Booze halls

Malcolm in the middle:

And the state's most populous city also has more plans to add alcohol options downtown.

"This legislation would allow the city to potentially bring an interesting dining option similar to the Malcolm Yards," said Rep. Katie Jones, (DFL-Minneapolis).



Her first bill as a legislator, and another from Rep. Larry Kraft, (DFL-St. Louis Park), would help the Malcolm Yards owners launch new food halls with liquor licenses at LaSalle Plaza in Minneapolis and at St. Louis Park’s West End.

But expanding where alcohol can be served comes with concerns for some legislators.

"How are you going to make sure that we don't have people taking their booze and wandering off?" asked Rep. Leigh Finke, (DFL-St. Paul).



Malcolm Yards owners say a wristband system and alcohol training have worked for them.

Food truck owners say they’d take similar precautions if they could get temporary liquor licenses that could help keep them in business, especially in Greater Minnesota.

"We've lost some jobs because we're not able to have the liquor to have for the groom's dinner or the wedding reception and stuff like that," said Jason Schmidt, who owns the Smokin' Brews and 'Ques food truck in Alexandria.

Another place you might see alcohol pop up is cosmetology salons.

What's next:

All of these ideas passed on Thursday, but we’ll have to wait for a final commerce bill to see which of them will get final approval.