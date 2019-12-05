Albany man killed by overturned farm equipment in Krain Township, Minn.

An Albany, Minn. man is dead after he was trapped under an overturned piece of large farming equipment Wednesday night.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wielenberg, 52, was found under a gravity box by a family member just before 7:30 p.m. A gravity box is commonly used to hold crops or fertilizer and make the unloading process easier.

Wielenberg’s family was able to remove the gravity box off him using a skid steer at the farm on 245th Avenue in Krain Township, Minn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, however.

An investigation showed Wielenberg was trying to break apart a corn bridge that had formed over the top of the gravity box, which caused the box to overturn.