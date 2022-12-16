Aki’s BreadHaus announces ‘temporary closure’ due to staff shortages

Known for their fresh pastries and breads on Central Ave in Northeast Minneapolis, Aki’s BreadHaus – the German-style bakery that opened May of 2014 – has announced it will close its doors temporarily due to persistent short staffing.

Last week the bakery announced via its Facebook page, "PLEASE NOTE: Aki's Breadhaus will be closed from December 25th on, until further notice due to staff shortages.

The shop has previously posted about being short workers, reducing its hours of operation at the storefront throughout the past year, with the most recent announcement being the latest development in its search.