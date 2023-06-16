Airplane makes emergency landing on I-35 in northern Minnesota

article

A pilot made an emergency landing on Interstate 35 in Carlton County Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a pilot in a small single-engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Mahtowa, about 30 miles southwest of Duluth.

The pilot was able to land safely on the ground and came to a stop in the ditch next to the roadway. A law enforcement officer in the area captured a picture of the unusual event.

The pilot was not injured, and the aircraft appeared to have sustained little to no damage. The state patrol did not say why the pilot had to make an emergency landing or whether anyone else was inside the aircraft.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert warning drivers to approach the area with "extreme caution" until about 4 p.m. due to the aircraft landing.