Air traffic controllers seek public's help at MSP Airport to end government shutdown

The Brief Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was one of 19 airports where air traffic controllers handed out leaflets to travelers on Tuesday. The one-day blitz comes the same day as the controller’s first zero-dollar paycheck, having received reduced pay two weeks ago. Controllers are working mandatory overtime, but absences have crept up, leading to a rise in flight delays in other parts of the US.



Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was one of 19 airports where air traffic controllers handed out leaflets to travelers on Tuesday.

For one day, air traffic controllers across the U.S. approached travelers with a leaflet and a friendly request.

"Hi y’all, we’re air traffic controllers looking for any support to end the government shutdown," a controller said to an arriving passenger at MSP Airport.

They weren’t asking for donations. They asked people to contact their legislators, directing them to a website to do so.

"If you could just go to the back and it takes 10 seconds to message your congressman or senator," a controller told another passenger.

"I will for sure," the man replied. "You guys deserve to get paid."

Pressure, not politics

What we know:

The leaflet action was organized by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union that represents more than 10,000 controllers nationwide and more than 400 in Minnesota.

The action does not take sides, does not get political, does not blame one party or the other. It simply urges both sides to negotiate and stop playing chicken with federal workers who are left without paychecks.

"Yeah, we’re definitely pawns in the system," said Jerah Kavoosi, a MSP controller and union representative. "And we just definitely believe that we deserve to be paid for the work that we’re doing, and we shouldn’t be used in the middle. I mean we can see it, what’s happening."

Staffing shortages, flight delays

What they're saying:

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said staffing shortages are starting to disrupt the nation’s air travel system.

Duffy said 44% of staffing issues on Sunday were caused by air traffic controller absences and 24% on Monday, compared to 5% on average before the shutdown.

"I've been clear to air traffic controllers, they need to show up for work," Duffy said. "They do really important work for our country, and they need to show up."

But he acknowledged the stress they’re feeling of now missing paychecks while continuing to work.

NACTA President Nick Daniels said hundreds of controllers have taken temporary second jobs, adding pressure to the already strained safety system.

Industry support

What's next:

Air travel remains safe, the controllers insist. But passengers may notice more delays as the shutdown drags on and more controllers miss shifts.

For now, as in previous shutdowns, they’re getting a lot of support from fellow air industry groups.

"At Minneapolis tower, we have gotten help from the Sun Country flight attendants, just sent us a meal," said Kavoosi. "We’ve had some of the ramp controllers send us food. And Delta, all the airlines, all the pilot’s associations, they’ve really helped out a lot. We really appreciate it. it makes us feel seen, it makes us just feel appreciated."