Air quality alert issued for northern MN due to wildfire smoke

The Brief An air quality alert is in effect in northern Minnesota due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Air quality will fall to an "orange" alert, meaning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



An air quality alert is in effect for parts of northern Minnesota as wildfire smoke from fires burning in Canada again drifts south.

Air quality alert issued

What we know:

The alert is in effect for north-central and northeast Minnesota, including International Falls and the Red Lake Nation, until early Friday morning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says.

The MPCA explains: "A pocket of moderate to heavy surface smoke from wildfires across southern Canada will impact portions of north central and northeastern Minnesota through the rest of the day. High pressure and light wind across the region will result in a slow exit of the smoke back north this evening. "

Local perspective:

The smoke will lower the air quality index to an orange level for those areas, meaning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The sky may appear hazy and residents might smell smoke during the alert.

The smoke may aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

What you can do:

People with sensitive conditions should reduce outdoor physical activity, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, the MPCA recommends.