Air quality alert issued for smoke from fire at abandoned creamery

Officials issued an air quality alert Monday for a town in northwestern Minnesota after a fire at an abandoned creamery.

The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the light wind and a temperature inversion led smoke from the fire to create a smog-like condition to envelope the nearby town of Wendell.

Officials issued an alert to recommend residents of Wendell use caution when outside due to the poor air quality conditions.