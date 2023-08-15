Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota due to wildfires in Canada

article

Wildfires in Canada triggered an air quality alert for portions of northern Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an alert from noon on Tuesday until 9 a.m. on Wednesday for Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Leech Lake.

The alert is due to Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the northwest territories of Canada making their way to the border of Minnesota.

"The heaviest smoke will be across the northwest corner of the state. Winds across the region will become southerly by Wednesday morning and the smoke will quickly retreat and clear Minnesota by 10 a.m. Another wave of smoke is expected to move into northwest Minnesota by late Wednesday evening," the MPCA explained.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) will reach the red category, meaning it's unhealthy for everyone, in portions of northwestern Minnesota. Meanwhile, areas in northern Minnesota with reach the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In red areas, all people should limit outdoor time. In orange areas, sensitive groups should limit outdoor time.

Visit MPCA’s air quality alert page for more information on current air quality conditions.