Air quality alert issued for east-central Minnesota, including Twin Cities, Tuesday

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for east-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the MPCA, air quality is expected to worsen today, reaching the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

Sunny skies, hot temperatures, and light winds will produce an environment favorable for emissions of nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds that can quickly form ozone. Ozone concentrations will be the lowest in the morning hours Tuesday, will gradually rise midday, and peak in the late afternoon. Air quality will improve Tuesday evening.



People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality include those who have asthma or other breathing conditions, children and teenagers, people doing extended physical activity outdoors, and others sensitive to ozone.

Residents are reminded to limit, change, or postpone physical activity when possible. People are also urged to stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

During an air quality alert, residents are asked to reduce vehicle trips when possible and to postpone the use of gas-powered lawn mowers and gardening equipment. People are also asked to avoid starting backyard fires.

