The Brief Leading voices in artificial intelligence are warning that AI development is moving too quickly and needs additional safety measures. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei released an essay warning about serious potential risks if safeguards do not keep pace with technology. Industry leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk, publicly agreed with Amodei's concerns.



Leading voices in artificial intelligence are ringing the alarm on the speed of AI development and the need for additional safety measures.

This comes as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei released an essay warning about serious potential risks if safeguards do not keep up with technology.

AI leaders sound the alarm

What we know:

This stems from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's essay where he warns about the risks of losing control of AI systems, pointing to recent examples where that’s happened. Other industry leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk, agreed publicly with Amodei within hours.

The essay points to a recent OpenAI incident where an AI system hacked a target on its own without being asked to. Separately, Anthropic says it was made aware of a threat report that bad actors could have used its AI models to potentially build biological weapons.

Trump responds to AI concerns

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump responded to questions Sunday about the concerns raised by artificial intelligence industry leaders.

"We're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world. Frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins, and we could put guardrails," said Trump.

"We can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn’t be bringing it up, and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen. But whoever wins with AI wins."

Expert says AI needs stronger safeguards

What they're saying:

FOX 9 spoke with Manjeet Rege, a professor at the University of St. Thomas and author of a book on ethics and governance in AI.

He says AI has great potential benefits, but also serious risks when development outpaces proper oversight.

"It is a societal responsibility to make sure the models that are being developed are being used for the overall good, and right now that is not the case," said Rege.

"When I think about AI becoming powerful, it can be used for good and bad depending on who is using it. Right now, we do not have the companies being held accountable for the powerful models they are building. What I would say here is to not be in a panic mode right now. Be a lot more aware."

Minnesota data center debate continues

Local perspective:

As this ethics debate takes center stage, an environmental impact debate has already been happening across Minnesota around data centers powering AI technology.

Just days ago, a data center developer scrapped its plans to move into the former Star Tribune printing facility in Minneapolis. The exact reason why is still unclear at this time.

Global cooperation needed

Big picture view:

Experts say when it comes to addressing the potential dangers of AI, global alignment is necessary.

"We can do all we want as far as regulation is concerned here in the U.S., but what about the rest of the world? So, there has to be a global effort as well," said Rege.

What's next:

Amodei proposed an oversight plan that includes external, third-party evaluators when training and running AI models.