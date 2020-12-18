AG Ellison sues 2 more restaurants for defying COVID-19 order

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday he is suing two more restaurants for violating Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Ellison filed lawsuits against Cornerstone Café in Monticello and Cork in Anoka for reopening this week in defiance of Walz’s ban on in-person dining, which expires Friday. Walz issued a new executive order loosening those restrictions to allow outdoor dining beginning Saturday, but extended the ban on indoor dining through Jan. 10.

Ellison said the owner of Cornerstone Café ignored multiple attempts by his office to contact him and said on social media he did not intend to respond to them.

Cork also informed Ellison’s office it intended to remain open, according to a news release.

Both restaurants face penalties of up to $25,000.

Ellison has already filed lawsuits against two other establishments, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton, for illegally reopening. Neighbors on Rum voluntarily closed after the lawsuit was filed, but Alibi Drinkery remained open, prompting the attorney general’s office to file a temporary restraining order against the bar.