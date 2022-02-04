After rash of burglaries Orono police warn residents: Lock your belongings

After a rash of burglaries throughout its community, the Orono Police Department is warning its residents to protect their valuables.

According to an announcement posted on the department’s official Facebook account, both the Orono and Minnestra areas saw a "significant amount of property crime" Tuesday into Wednesday.

The department is still working on official totals, but its "believed six occupied residential burglaries and a handful auto reports thefts" occurred during that time.

According to police, methods of entry were through unlocked homes and vehicles. Garage door openers were located in unlocked vehicles and then suspect(s) made entry through garages.

Police are encouraging people to lock vehicles, residential and garage access doors.

"We enjoy tracking down your suspect's, but that means you have been victimized and we don't want that," the statement said.

