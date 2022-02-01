ATF responding to a shooting near school in Richfield, Minnesota

Federal authorities are responding to a reported shooting near a school in Richfield, Minnesota on Tuesday.

FOX 9 crews have reported multiple jurisdictions at the scene including Richfield Police and the FBI. The focus of the investigation is the South Education Center on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.

Emergency crews stage outside the South Education Center in Richfield, Minn. (FOX 9)

Governor Walz says he is being briefed about the situation as both the FBI and ATF respond to the scene. Aerial video shows some children being evacuated from the building as the district says lockdown is in place. The Richfield police chief says there will be an update coming shortly, planned to start around 2 p.m.

In a statement, District 287 writes:

"We have just become aware of a police situation at South Education Center. We are still gathering information at this time, the site is on a hard lockdown as of this email. We will be communicating updates with families as soon as we have more information.

We will prioritize communicating with families and staff as soon as possible.

Media statement will be issued soon."

Fox 9 has crews on scene gathering information and will update this story.