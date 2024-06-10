Expand / Collapse search

43% of adults purchased a toy for themselves in the past year; here are the most popular

By Daniel Miller
Published  June 10, 2024 11:55am CDT
FILE-Shoppers search for sets at a Lego Store in the mall. (Photo by Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Adults are flocking to toy stores and buying more items off the shelves for themselves than anyone else based on a new report. 

Circana, a market research company, released a report revealing adults (ages 18 and older) purchased toys in the past year and accounted for a staggering $1.5 billion worth of sales from January to April 2024, surpassing three-to-five-year-old kids as the top age group for the toy industry. 

Squishmallows.jpg

FILE-Squishmallows are pictured at a store shelf. (Photo by Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Approximately 43% of adults bought a toy for themselves for reasons like fun, socializing, and collecting value, the report noted. 

Some top toys include Squishamllows, trading cars, Legos, and sports toys. 

Hot-Wheels.jpg

FILE-Hot Wheels cars are displayed on a shelf. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Most popular toys for adults 

  1. Squishmallows Plush 8" assortment
  2. Hot Wheels singles
  3. Squishmallows 16" assortment
  4. Icons Bouquet of Roses
  5. Icons Tiny Plants
  6. Squishmallows Plush 12″ Assortment
  7. Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box
  8. NFL 2023 Trading Cards Assortment
  9. Squishmallows Plush 11″ Assortment
  10. Prizm NFL 2023 Football Trading Card Blaster Box 24 Cards

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 


 