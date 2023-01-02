Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Jackson County
8
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Mower County
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Jeremy Renner hospitalized in 'critical but stable condition' following snow plowing accident: report

By John Salvatore
Published 
Updated 5:27AM
Entertainment
FOX News
Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening article

FILE - Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on Nov. 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Actor Jeremy Renner was reportedly hospitalized following a snow plowing accident on Sunday in Reno, Nevada.

A spokesperson for Renner told Deadline the actor was listed in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

The spokesperson said he is with his family and "receiving excellent care," according to Deadline.

Renner has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area that was hit on New Year's Eve by a winter storm that saw 35,000 homes lose power. 

YOUTUBE STAR KEENAN CAHILL DEAD AT THE AGE OF 27 AFTER COMPLICATIONS FROM OPEN HEART SURGERY

Renner, best known for playing the superhero Clint Barton, or "Hawkeye," in multiple Marvel movies and Disney+ television shows, was reportedly airlifted to the hospital. 

The two-time Oscar nominee currently stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown."  The second season of the show is set to begin airing on January 15.

Renner was previously nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Award's for his performance in "The Hurt Locker." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The following year, Renner was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Town."

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.