Activists call for end to violence during peace walk honoring children shot in Minneapolis

Dozens gathered to call for an end to the violence in Minneapolis on Sunday, one night after shootings left six people hurt and one person dead across the city.

The peace walk was organized following the shootings of three children in Minneapolis in recent weeks: 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen. Trinity and Aniya both later died from their injuries.

The walk started around 5 p.m. at the memorial for Aniya at 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North, the spot where she was hit by a bullet earlier this month, ending at North Memorial Medical Center.

Along with the march, rallygoers heard from some of the people who have felt the pain left by the violence in the city.

"How do you explain to a baby that another baby got killed like that? You can’t," said Danneak Robinson.

Robinson says Aniya Allen was her daughter’s first friend at daycare. She’s struggling to find the words to explain to her child that Aniya’s no longer here because of gun violence.

"I just tell her that she’s no longer here with us no more but you can always feel her in your heart and remember the little bit of memories that you guys did make and I’m sure she’ll remember her always."