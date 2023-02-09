Argument leads to gun pulling at Lund Boat Company in Otter Tail County, suspect restrained by employees

Employees safely restrained an employee who pulled a gun on another at a boat company in Otter Tail County until police could arrive Thursday morning.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, police responded to an "active shooter" at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota, around 7:20 a.m.

A 21-year-old male employee was in a verbal confrontation with another employee when he pulled a small caliber handgun, and fired a round at another 31-year-old employee, but it did not strike him, according to a police statement.

The suspect is now in custody, and no injuries have been reported at this time.