Oct. 27 is recommended day for mailing back absentee ballot

Tuesday, Oct. 27 is the recommended day voters put their absentee ballot in the mailbox to ensure it makes it to their local election office in time to be counted.

More than 1.7 Minnesotans have requested absentee ballots so far.

You can apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you any time before Election Day, but election officials recommend leaving enough time for them to mail you your ballot and for you to mail it back.

Your absentee ballot will be counted as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day—Tuesday, Nov. 3—and received by your county election office within seven days—Nov. 10.

2020 VOTER GUIDE: How to register to vote, find your polling place, vote by mail in Minnesota

You can track the status of your absentee ballot to see whether it was received and counted at mnvotes.org.

CAN I RETURN MY ABSENTEE BALLOT IN PERSON?

Yes. You can deliver your absentee ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent you your ballot or have someone drop it off for you. Some counties also have additional ballot drop-off locations. You can look up your county election office at mnvotes.org

You cannot drop your ballot off at your polling place on Election Day.

CAN I STILL VOTE EARLY IN-PERSON?

Yes. You can vote early in person at your local elections office until Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day. Depending on where you live, there may be additional early voting locations.

Find your early voting location at mnvotes.org.

WHAT IF I REQUESTED AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, BUT DECIDE TO VOTE IN PERSON on ELECTION DAY?

As long as your absentee ballot hasn’t been counted by your election officials, you may still cast a ballot in person by voting in your polling place on Election Day or at your local early voting location.

You do not have to bring have to bring your absentee ballot with you to the polls if you decide to vote in person. The absentee ballot will be canceled out and election officials will provide you with a new ballot to complete that day.

If you ballot has already been counted, you cannot vote in person.

Most polls will open on Election Day at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Find your polling place at mnvotes.org.