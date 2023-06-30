Abortions in Minnesota increased in 2022, MDH says

The number of induced abortions in Minnesota increased in 2022 compared to 2021, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday.

The annual induced abortion report, which is required by law, indicates there was a 20% increase in procedures from 2021 to 2022. A total of 12,175 abortion procedures were performed last year, up from the10,138 procedures in 2021.

MDH says about half the increase was among Minnesota residents and half was from out-of-state residents.

The increase in induced abortions in Minnesota comes during the same year the U.S. Supreme Court reversed almost 50 years of abortion rights protected under Roe v. Wade in June 2022. During the 2023 Minnesota Legislature, lawmakers codified abortion protections in Minnesota.