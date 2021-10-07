84-year-old man killed in lawnmower accident near Wadena, Minn.

Deputies say an 84-year-old man working on his lawnmower was found dead Wednesday morning near Wadena, Minnesota.

According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, deputies were called out to Section 34 of Bullard Township, northwest of Wadena., around 7:30 a.m. for the discovery of the man's body, identified as Russell Schimpp, outside of his home.

Deputies say it appears the man had been working on a disabled lawnmower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground.

Investigators say it is unclear how long the man was outside before his body was discovered.

The sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the death.