Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
16
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:48 PM CDT until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

81-year-old woman gets life sentence in Wisconsin cold case murder

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 5:25pm CDT
Wisconsin
FOX 9

Wisconsin 'love triangle' cold case arrest

A small town murder mystery may have been solved this week after Wisconsin police arrested an elderly woman for killing another woman in 1983 as part of a "love triangle" gone wrong.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 81-year-old woman convicted in a decades-old love triangle slaying of another woman in St. Croix Falls, Wis. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Mary Josephine Bailey will be eligible for parole after 20 years under the sentencing terms.

A jury convicted Bailey on an intentional homicide charge in May for the death of Yvonne Menke in 1985. Authorities said both Bailey, then Mary Jo Lunsmann, and Menke were involved with the same man, Jack Owen.

Mary Josephine Bailey (left) and victim Yvonne Menke (right) (FOX 9)

On the morning of Dec. 12, 1985, investigators said Bailey shot Menke three times with a .22 caliber gun as she descended the stairs of her apartment building to go to work.

Bailey was long suspected in the killing – and was even interviewed by police a day after the murder – but wasn't charged with the death until last year. Investigators took a second look at the case starting in 2021, re-interviewing Bailey twice over the next two years.

Ultimately, Bailey was charged in November 2023 after the review of the evidence.