‘We are proud of you’: 8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after ATV accident

A young Louisiana girl is being credited with saving her great-grandfather’s life after a late-night 4-wheeling accident earlier this week.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call near midnight on Aug. 1 regarding an incident involving a 4-wheeler.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two were out riding when the ATV crashed into a small canal.

That’s when 8-year-old Alli Glass "thought and worked quickly," ensuring that her grandfather, who was pinned below the 4-wheeler, was able to safely keep his head above water, the sheriff’s office noted on social media Wednesday.

"I knew that he was old, so I just picked him up. I mean, I was pumping on adrenaline... so, I could pick him up, I guess," Glass told local news outlet WBTV.

She then ran over half a mile to her home so that her mother could call 911. Glass was barefoot, running with her shoes in one hand and a flashlight in the other, according to WBTV.

"I just ran, ran to go get anyone," she continued.

Deputies congratulated Alli for her heroic actions, writing, "Alli, we are proud of you! Your efforts definitely made a huge difference in this situation."

WBTV said Glass was given a badge and the title of honorary sheriff’s deputy in Franklin Parish.

"I’m glad that I saved him," Alli continued. "Because he’s family. Why wouldn’t I save him?"

This story was reported from Los Angeles. WBTV contributed.