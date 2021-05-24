8 students earn scholarships at annual Moe123 Awards ceremony

A group of Osseo students were awarded scholarships Saturday during the third annual Moe123 Scholarship Awards held in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Each of the eight high school seniors earned a $5,000 scholarship for college tuition and expenses - the largest group of scholars yet.

Moe123 was founded by the Sarim family of Brooklyn Park after losing their son and brother, Mostafa, unexpectedly to flu complications in 2018. Mostafa was an alumnus of Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park and graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato in 1998. After his death, the Sarim family discovered that he had kept nearly all of his awards, certificates, and school assignments in pristine condition, so the family decided to build a scholarship fund in his name.

Students were informed of the awards back in January when the ceremony is typically held, but it was pushed back this year by the pandemic.

"I had no clue that I was going to get it. Oh my gosh," exclaimed student Alanna Worral.