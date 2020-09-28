77-year-old Wisconsin man, using shotgun, fights off attacker

Authorities in Polk County, Wisconsin say a 77-year-old man was able to fight off a violent intruder with a shotgun Friday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said around 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, the 77-year-old was at home in rural Clear Lake when a 32-year-old man believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance attacked him.

The victim was able to defend himself with a shotgun, firing a single shot, but not hitting the suspect. The suspect fled the residence, but was quickly located and taken into custody by police without incident.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital where was listed in stable condition.