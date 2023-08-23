70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned

article

A 19-year-old woman from Rice County was crowned Wednesday night as the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Emma Kuball, of Waterville, was selected during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds featuring 10 candidates representing different counties. Runners-up for the crown were Makenzie Alberts of Pine Island and Megan Ratka of Cold Spring.

Serving as a "goodwill ambassador" and spokesperson for Minnesota’s nearly 2,000 dairy farmers, Kuball will be honored with a sculpture of her likeness carved out of a 90-pound butter block.

Last year’s winner was Rachel Rynda of Montgomery representing Le Sueur County.