7-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Moose Lake Township, Minn.

Deputies say a 7-year-old boy was killed Friday evening after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in northern Minnesota.

Emergency personnel was called to private property off County Road 13 around 6:20 p.m. on Friday for the crash involving three minors.

According to investigators, the boy, identified as Drew Nordstrom, was hurt when the side-by-side ATV he was riding on, which was being driven by another child, lost control going over a hill and rolled on top of the boy.

The boy suffered what deputies say were fatal injuries while another child passenger was also hurt but is expected to survive. The driver of the ATV wasn't hurt.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation.