67-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

A 67-year-old Becker man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. just west of Highway 610, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The motorcycle driver was heading west on I-94 when he entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the left ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.