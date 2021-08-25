Expand / Collapse search

67-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

By FOX 9 Staff
Maple Grove
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-94 in Maple Grove.  (FOX 9)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 67-year-old Becker man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove. 

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. just west of Highway 610, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The motorcycle driver was heading west on I-94 when he entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the left ditch. 

The crash remains under investigation. 