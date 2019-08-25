64-year-old man trapped in corn bin in central Minnesota dies

article

A 64-year-old man died Friday morning after becoming trapped in a corn bin in central Minnesota.

According to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:22 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a home on 140th Street in Rich Valley Township of a man trapped in a corn bin.

Upon arriving at the scene, it took deputies and other responding agencies 30 minutes to locate the victim and remove him from the corn bin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family has set up a fundraiser, which can be found here.

