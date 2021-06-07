63% of Minnesotans over 12 have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Minnesota Department of Health says 63% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose and 2.6 million have completed their vaccine series.

Monday, two new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the pandemic total to 7,467.

The state also reported 196 new cases Monday, bringing that total to 602,880.

This past weekend, Minnesota eclipsed 10 million total COVID-19 tests. The state's seven-day rolling average test positivity rate has fallen to 2.8%, well below the 5% caution threshold.