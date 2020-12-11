6-year-old girl found abandoned along highway in northern Minnesota

A mother in northern Minnesota has been arrested after allegedly abandoning her six-year-old daughter on the side of a highway, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday night, deputies responded to a report of child found off Highway 61 near Grand Portage. Two good Samaritans, Daniel Deschampe Sr. and Delwyn Wilson, spotted her and helped keep her warm until law enforcement arrived.

The six-year-old was not wearing proper winter clothes and did not have socks or shoes on. Cook County Public Health and Human Services is now helping with the child's care.

Cook County Sheriff applauded the men's actions to help the girl.

"The quick and decisive actions of the two men led to a positive outcome for this child," said Eliasen. "Thanks to Daniel and Delwyn, and to all who stepped in to assist this child in a time of great need."

Officials later found the mother and arrested her. She is in custody at the Cook County Jail. Drugs are not believed to be a factor in the case.