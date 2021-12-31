Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

6 people hurt after shooting outside a South LA grocery store

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
FOX 11

6 people hurt after shooting outside a South LA grocery store

A shooting outside a South Los Angeles grocery store left several people hurt.

LOS ANGELES - A shooting outside a South Los Angeles grocery store left several people hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from the Superior Grocers in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard. According to LAPD, two suspects fired shots outside the store and into the store.

snapshot - 2021-12-31T170218.799

The chaotic incident left a total of six people hurt. Among the six total, two are in critical condition, two others are seriously hurt and the fifth and sixth patient turned down transport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting is under investigation.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.