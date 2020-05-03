50 hours and 18 gallons of paint later, Richfield man completes driveway mural

article

A man Richfield, Minnesota embraced the beautiful weather and extra time to paint an incredible mural on his driveway.

In an effort to cheer up the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Gunderson turned to art. He worked for 50 hours and used about 18 gallons of paint to create a colorful, positive message on their driveway.

Gunderson, who usually paints houses, said it all began by painting the driveway flat black and following it with accents in satin.

He said he's gotten more than 2,000 likes and comments of positive feedback on Facebook.

