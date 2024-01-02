50 anglers rescued from Lake of the Woods

Fifty people were rescued on Monday after a chunk of ice broke off on Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff says rescue efforts were launched around 3 p.m. on Monday after deputies say a pressure ridge cracked.

Deputies, the Minnesota DNR, and the Long Point Resort all worked to get the anglers to safety using boats and UTVs.

The rescue is another in a series of ice incidents this winter, as a result of unusual warmth in Minnesota.