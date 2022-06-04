5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin.

"This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.

Deputies were called to the 2000 block of STH 65 at 11:57 a.m. Saturday after a 2006 GM Envoy driven by Louis Lazano of Centuria crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Eric Willey of Osceola. Lazano, 26, and Willey, 53, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Ram was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

This crash represents the 7th and 8th traffic deaths of 2022 in St. Croix County.