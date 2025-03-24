5 arrested in Washington County minor prostitution sting

On the heels of a major prostitution bust in Bloomington that netted the arrest of a Minnesota state senator, Washington County deputies say they arrested five people trying to meet-up for sex with minors.

Soliciting minors for arrest

What we know:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the sting was a joint operation involving the East Metro Human Trafficking Task Force, the Cottage Grove Police Department, and the Forest Lake Police Department.

The investigators posed as minors on social media apps and chatted with the suspects who they say attempted to solicit the minors for sex. The suspects were arrested when they attempted to meet up with them.

What's next:

All five suspects are being held in Washington County Jail pending charges. Deputies say felony charges are pending against all five men. FOX 9 was not yet able to find filed charges against any of the arrested individuals as of Monday evening.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said: "We are dedicated, along with our local law enforcement partners, to combat sex and human trafficking within our communities. We do this by vigorously investigating and charging those who exploit juveniles and adults in Washington County."

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson added in his own statement: "We continue to appreciate the partnership between the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Attorney's Office in the fight against human trafficking. Operations such as these protect our most vulnerable citizens and let the community know that this criminal behavior is not tolerated."