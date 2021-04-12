47% of those 16 and older have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Minnesota health officials reported 2,084,627 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,420,328 have received both doses.

The state has now reported 47% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 83% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, officials reported 1,994 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday. One of the newly reported deaths was a person in their 40s and the other was a person in their 80s.

The 1,994 new cases were among 24,001 tests, an 8.3% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are steadily increasing, with 161 COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU and 490 in the hospital but not in the ICU. Hospitalizations are now at the highest they have been since mid-January.

Despite the increasing cases, and concerns over another wave of COVID-19, Governor Tim Walz has said he doesn't have any plans for another set of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, he and other governors are pushing for the Biden administration to prioritize states that are facing a new increase in cases for COVID-19 doses.