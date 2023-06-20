4-year-old killed in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 4-year-old child was killed and two others were injured from an ATV crash in St. Louis County over the weekend.

The Hibbing Police Department said officers responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday for an ATV that flipped over in a gravel pit between Hull Rust Mine View and Mesabi Bike Trail.

A man driving an ATV with a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy was heading up a hill, and the ATV flipped over. Police said the boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fairview Range Hospital, where he later died. The 7-year-old boy and man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no signs of impairment or foul play, and everyone on the ATV was wearing helmets. The incident remains under investigation.